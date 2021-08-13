BELIZE CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials with the Belize Tourism Board confirmed more than two dozen people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, the board said in a statement. The ship disembarked last Saturday from Galveston, Texas and arrived in Belize City Wednesday.

All 27 cases were among people who were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

The ship was carrying 2,895 passengers and 1,441 crew members when it arrived in Belize — down from the typical 3,934 passengers and 1,450 crew members.

According to the Washington Post, Carnival announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not not give specific numbers.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement August 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas, and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and the ship remains under observation.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)