FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Frisco officer has been fired and arrested for an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with a 17-year-old student, police said.

Police said internal and criminal investigations led to John Hoover, 35, being terminated from the department and charged with sexual performance of a child, a second-degree felony.

According to police, the department learned of the allegations on Aug. 8 and that findings led to his termination just days later on Aug. 11.

Hoover was arrested by the department on Friday, Aug. 13, and booked into the Denton County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

“Under this statute, it is an offense if a person induces a person younger than 18 years of age to engage in sexual conduct,” police said in a statement.

Police said Hoover had been with the department since September 2011 and was most recently assigned to the school resource officer unit. Police do not believe there were any students involved at the former officer’s assigned school.

“The actions of this individual are not reflective of the great men and women we have serving here at the Frisco Police Department,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “Through his criminal behavior, this former officer has violated the code of ethics that he swore to uphold. Our best path forward is to demonstrate as a professional law enforcement agency, that we are not hesitant to hold this individual accountable for his actions. This process started immediately with a criminal investigation upon first learning of the allegations brought forward against this former officer and ultimately resulted in an arrest. We will continue to work with our partners at the District Attorney’s Office to present a criminal case for prosecution.”