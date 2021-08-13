WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — Frightening moments at Wichita Falls High School after a bomb threat was called in on the very first day of school — August 12.
According to police in the city it was around 2:40 p.m. — just before the bell rang to release students for the day — when a call was received reporting a bomb left in a backpack. The entire campus was evacuated, with no injuries reported.READ MORE: Coppell Celebrates Their Own Gold Medal Olympian Chiaka Ogbogu With Parade
In addition to Wichita Falls Fire and Police, the Denton Police Department Bomb Squad and a team from Sheppard Air Force Base all responded to the school, but no bombs were found.READ MORE: McAllen Patrol Station Agents Apprehend 327 Migrants At Texas-Mexico Border
Wichita Falls police say the case is under investigation and they continue their search for the person who made the terroristic threat.MORE NEWS: FDA OK's Extra Vaccine Dose For Some With Weakened Immune Systems
Anyone who knows the identity of the caller or has information about the bomb threat is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. A reward of up to $500 is being offered.