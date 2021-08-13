(CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reminded businesses this week that they cannot require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations from customers in accordance to a new state law.
The state department said compliance with the new law could be used as a condition for businesses to keep their licenses, permits and other authorization.
According to the TABC, officials have already “requested to meet with representatives of businesses where potential noncompliance could be taking place” but that no formal actions have been taken against any business.
The law on vaccination proof was passed during the regular legislative session earlier this year through Senate Bill 968.
The law states that “a business in this state may not require a customer to provide any documentation certifying the customer ’s COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery on entry to, to gain access to, or to receive service from the business. A business that fails to comply with this subsection is not eligible to receive a grant or enter into a contract payable with state funds.”
The Texas Tribune reports the TABC warned two Austin restaurants, Launderette and Fresa’s, about complying with the law. The two restaurants have since said they will no longer be requiring vaccination proof.