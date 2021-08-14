LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old was found unresponsive at a splash pad in Little Elm Friday evening and then died at a hospital, police said.
Police said they responded to an emergency call at the McCord Splash Pad on Witt Road just before 7:15 p.m. First responders immediately began performing life-saving measures on the child who didn’t have a pulse, according to police.
The 3-year-old was transported to a hospital but later died. The child’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.
Police are investigating the incident and did not release further information.