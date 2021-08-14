DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest has been made after a man was found fatally shot in the head at an apartment complex in Dallas early Saturday, police said.
Police said they responded to the Estara Apartments on Woodmeadow Parkway at around 1:50 a.m. and found the victim, 26-year-old Jesse Avila, Jr., inside a vehicle.
An investigation led officers to arrest Alex Castillo, 27, for the deadly shooting. Further information on the incident was not immediately released.
Castillo was booked into Dallas County Jail on a murder charge. His bond has not yet been set.