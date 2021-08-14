DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds waiting in line for a concert at Trees in Deep Ellum Saturday night.

Despite experts advising people to mask up due to the delta variant, many of the people CBS 11 News spoke to didn’t have on masks and some were not vaccinated.

Soon showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be mandatory for most concerts around the country. This week Live Nation, one of the country’s largest concert and ticketing companies, announced they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all performers and concertgoers and staff in October.

AEG Presents, another large concert promoter, is taking it a step further. They’re only allowing fully vaccinated people inside.

Janessa Reyes is not vaccinated. She says she thinks the companies’ decision aren’t fair.

“It should be your right to do whatever you want to do,” Reyes said. “If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated, if you don’t, then don’t.”

Christian Harper is in favor of the mandate. He says the decision will help save lives as the delta variant sweeps the country.

“If you get vaccinated its less likely you’ll get COVID, and if you do get it, it’s not going to be as bad,” Harper said.

These new rules go against Texas law. According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, state law prevents businesses from requiring a vaccination.

Last night Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth broke that rule, citing safety reasons. The hall held a concert and asked for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test because the performer asked.

“I don’t want to upset anybody, we’re a business, we’re not trying to make a political stance, we’re not trying to make a political statement,” Marty Travis said. “We’ve interpreted the laws and the mandates, and we’ve reached out to all the different levels of government, and we think we have the right to do this.”