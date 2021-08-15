(CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a party boat that had more than 50 people on board capsized on a Texas lake Saturday evening, officials said.
Officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife said the incident happened on Lake Conroe, about 50 miles north of Houston, as storms moved through the area.
According to officials, the storms created 4- to 5-foot waves, which caused the boat to overturn. There were 53 total passengers and crew on board at the time, officials said.
KTRK reports the victim who died was identified as Karl Katzenberger, 80, of Montgomery, Texas. Everyone else, including a 1-year-old child, was pulled from the water.
Residents of a nearby apartment complex were able to help rescue people.
“Man, it was a pretty rough scene because the waves were five or six feet at least, and we were slowly pulling people back. And finally, the police got here, and they dove into the water and checked, and it seems like we got everybody accounted for,” resident Brock O’Rourke told KTRK.
A boat is known as the Lake Conroe Queen, a 60-passenger, double-decker sternwheeler paddleboat.