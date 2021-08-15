DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighty-one people were arrested between Friday and Saturday after the Dallas Police Department’s street racing task force responded to 11 “takeover events,” authorities said.

Police said the responses to the events throughout the city also led to 43 total citations, 35 towed vehicles and seven seized guns.

“A takeover event is a flash mob where large groups of individuals spontaneously show up and block a street intersection so that other vehicles can perform reckless driving stunts,” police said in a statement.

At some of the events, police said spectators also fired paintballs and fireworks at officers. Police highlighted some of the arrests in a news release.

One event happened in the 4200 block of Parry Avenue, near I-30 and Haskell Avenue, and involved two people firing assault rifles into the air, police said. The individuals were arrested after a chase and the guns were seized.

Police said officers arrested a person with a stolen gun at a “reckless driving event” at 4100 Parry Avenue.

Officers responded to an event in the 1600 block of West Mockingbird Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard, and found two individuals with an assault rifle and a handgun hiding between vehicles. They were both arrested, and police said one of them had previously been arrested four times by the street racing task force.

Police released a list of where the events happened:

Cockrell Hill Rd/Interstate 30 – Staging

Inwood Rd/Walnut Hill Ln

Central/Meadow Rd

Olive St/Nowitzki Way

Forest Ave/Botham Jean Blvd

2100 N Stemmons

W Northwest Hwy/Technology

1600 Prudential Dr

Royal Ln/Harry Hines Blvd

Royal Ln/Inwood Rd

4200 Parry Ave

A full list of the people who were arrested and their charges can be found here.