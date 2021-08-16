ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed in a crash involving 12 vehicles and a big rig Monday evening, August 16, on westbound Interstate 30 between Horizon and Dalrock Road, Rowlett Police said.
It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m.
Rowlett Police said two other people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the Rockwall Police Department also responded to the scene.
Interstate 30 is closed in the westbound direction until 11:00 p.m. for the crash investigation.
No details have been released on who or what may have caused the crash.