By CBSDFW.com Staff
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed in a crash involving 12 vehicles and a big rig Monday evening, August 16, on westbound Interstate 30 between Horizon and Dalrock Road, Rowlett Police said.

It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Rowlett Police said two other people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Rockwall Police Department also responded to the scene.

Deadly crash on I-30 in Rowlett (credit: Rockwall PD)

Interstate 30 is closed in the westbound direction until 11:00 p.m. for the crash investigation.

No details have been released on who or what may have caused the crash.

