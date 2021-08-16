DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “In retrospect, there should have been better communication between me and my leadership team, with the Mayor and City Council and the DA’s Office related to this incident, and we accept full responsibility.” That’s the word from Dallas City Manager, T.C. Broadnax on Monday, August 16 after the announcement last week that about 22 terabytes of data were inadvertently deleted from the Dallas Police Department’s network.

Broadnax said a member of the Information and Technology Services Department made the mistake that led to the data.

“The employee lost data while moving files from a cloud-based storage archive to a City server. The appropriate policies and procedures were not followed and consequently, data was deleted,” Broadnax said in a memo to the Mayor and members of the City Council. “There was no malice here, nor was there any intent to delay notification to the District Attorney’s (DA) Office and City Council. At the time, we believed the data could be recovered and of the 22 Terabytes of information in question, 14 Terabytes were retrieved.”

Earlier this month, city and police officials learned that a data migration of the police department’s network drive led to the loss of data in April 2021, according to Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. The 22 terabytes of files were deleted between March 31, 2021, and April 5, 2021.

Broadnax said that steps were being taken to insure that the same thing would not happen again. He has not said if disciplinary action would be taken against those directly responsible for the incident.

“Overall, we will continue to assess the situation and the incident remains under review.,” said Broadnax. “Working with executive leadership, we will determine what disciplinary action is appropriate for the employee. I look forward to briefing the City Council next Wednesday, August 18 in a closed executive session.

Read Full Memo Below