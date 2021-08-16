'We Are Terrified', 6 Members Of Afghan Family Living In North Texas Stranded In Kabul "The information we were given in the West was this was going to be fine until September, that there wasn’t going to be this big takeover, and not as drastic."

2 hours ago

State Sends More Medical Workers To North Texas Due To COVID-19 SurgeMedical workers deployed by the state began arriving in North Texas Monday. They’re intended to boost staffing at local hospitals strained by a new surge of COVID-19 patients.

3 hours ago

‘Hopeful They Do The Right Thing’, Mansfield Mother Pleading WIth Parents To Mask StudentsMansfield ISD starts school on Wednesday without a mask mandate in place. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, one mom is pleading with other families to have their children wear masks in the classroom.

3 hours ago