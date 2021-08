DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just before 9:00 p.m. on August 15 when Dallas police were called out to a deadly shooting in the 2700 block of Vilbig Street.

When officers arrived they found an adult male lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officials won’t release the identity until after the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office confirms his identity and the next of kin has been notified.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder is under investigation. Dallas police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or send an email to abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.