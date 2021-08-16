Gardening 101: A Look At The Texas Tree Foundation's 'Cool Schools/Community Parks Program'Teaching our youth about stewardship of the outdoors is an integral part of any young person’s education.

Grab Your Shades & Sunscreen, North Texas Heat Advisory In Effect For The Next Few DaysWhile high temperatures this week are expected to be around average -- in the upper 90s -- humidity continues to creep up thanks to breezy south winds.

West Coast Wildfire 1,500 Miles Away Responsible For Smoky Haze In North TexasThe historic start to the West Coast fire season has produced weeks of smoke that has drifted over large parts of the United States.