HUMBLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway in the Houston suburb of Humble where Harris County deputies said a man was shot to death by a family member, Houston TV station KTRK reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman and her three kids were leaving the home headed to their first day of school when they said her estranged husband showed up.

Deputies said when the man arrived, the wife ran back into the house.

He reportedly ran after her and assaulted her, and that’s when deputies said someone inside the home shot him several times.

At this point, investigators are not sure who pulled the trigger.

The sheriff said there had been previous domestic violence calls at the home.

“Really a sad situation, early in the morning first day of school for many who live out here,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Deputies said the wife is cooperating with them.

The three children, ages 7, 11, and 16, are being cared for by relatives.

Humble is about 20 miles northeast of Houston.