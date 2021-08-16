DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George W. Bush, whose administration launched the war in Afghanistan following the 911 attacks nearly 20 years ago, released a statement late Monday night, August 16, on the Taliban seizing control of the Afghan government.

In a statement Mr. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush said, “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

Mr. Bush said the United States has a responsibility to secure safe passage for the Afghans who “have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation.”

Mr. Bush said, “Laura and I, along with the team at the Bush Center, stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance in this time of need. Let us all resolve to be united in saving lives and praying for the people of Afghanistan.”

