CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A worker at a storage unit in Aubrey and two members of his family were arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 of property from a customer. Police said they will arrest another family member at a later date.

“I want residents of Celina to feel safe and for their property to be protected,” said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. “Our fine officers and investigators quickly responded to a call and were able to find the stolen property, make the arrests, and prevent these bad actors from future criminal activity in our community.”

The suspects were taken in when the Celina Police Department executed a search and arrest warrant in the 2000 block of Maxwell Court on August 17. The warrant was issued in response to a call regarding the burglary at the storage unit located on the 900 block of West Frontier Parkway.

During the burglary investigation, the Celina Criminal Investigative Division and Crime Reduction Unit learned one of the suspects was selling the stolen items on social media. They bought one of the stolen items from the suspect. Three suspects were arrested on scene, and the third will be apprehended at a later date. All the stolen property taken from the storage unit was recovered.