JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) — Board members in Joshua, Texas have approved a 4% raise for teachers and staff. The district also said employees will receive a $1,000 staff retention bonus.
"The staff retention raises are provided by JISD's allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Funding and the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress last March," officials said in the release. "The raises will go into effect beginning in September; while the bonuses will be distributed in November."
The trustees unanimously approved the district’s 2021-22 compensation plan on Monday, August 16.
The board said the move was in response to staff going "above and beyond in serving our students and families during the pandemic."
Other items in the plan include:
- $300 Employer-paid contribution toward medical insurance
- Employer-paid Telehealth coverage for employees and their entire family
- Employer-paid Hospital Indemnity Plan for accidents, illnesses or unplanned hospitalizations
- Employer-paid Basic Life Insurance
- Employer-paid Employee Assistance Program
"Our employees have gone through a trying period of time the last year and a half," said Board President Ronnie Galbreath. "We want to reward and keep our staff. They continue to do a great job. We want to keep them here and encourage other teachers to come here."
The first day of school for the district is Thursday, August 19.