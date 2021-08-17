FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A divided Fort Worth City Council shot down a proposal Tuesday, August 17, to join other cities going against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.

The proposed mask order by the city would not have been city-wide. It would have applied to city buildings, all the staff and anyone who visits.

But the idea came about too fast and with too much confusion for a majority of city council members to go along with it.

They voted 5-4 against it.

The proposal came from two new city council members and there were some citizens who had also been pressuring the school board to require masks in schools, who urged the city to ignore the governor’s order.

But there were more residents who spoke against the idea.

Mayor Mattie Parker pointed out there was no way to enforce it and veteran City Council Member Gyna Bivens said she didn’t like teh way the idea came on suddenly and without input from city employees.

“It’s a little bit too complex right now, so it is the confusion, and the arrogance I’ve seen, on both sides, I’m just not ready to support this,” Bivens said.

The city has brought back some of its COVID-19 safety protocols with partitions, taped off seats for distancing and signs advising people to give each other space.

As far as masks go, Mayor Parker pointed out cities will likely get more guidance soon from the Texas Supreme Court.