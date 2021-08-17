CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carrollton Police Department, along with friends and family of recently retired Sgt. Allen Hollis, 38, are mourning his death from COVID-19 on August 17.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
The police department shared a tribute to their former colleague via Facebook, writing:
“Everybody loved Hollis. He was the kind of guy who would randomly text his friends “I love you” at 2:00 p.m. on a Tuesday. (He was joking, except he wasn’t.) He was the kind of guy who would pull up to a Mustang meet-up in his squad car and casually pop the hood. He was the kind of guy who loved Christmas music year round, and especially loved to torture those of us who didn’t approve of it until after Thanksgiving. We lost our friend today.”
The department also urged people to “randomly text your friends ‘I love you at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday.’ He’d love that.”
Sgt. Hollis graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 2001 and U.T. Arlington in 2005. He started working at the Carrollton Police Department in 2006 and spent many years in its Motors Unit. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 and served as both a patrol supervisor and training sergeant before retiring honorably in January.
His funeral arrangements are pending.