CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Coco, Crime, Dallas, Death Investigation, DFW News, Homicide, Robert Wortham, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas have released images of a suspect car in the August 7 homicide of transgender victim Robert Wortham, who also goes by the name CoCo.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Homicide Unit is asking for anyone with information regarding this murder investigation to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214.671.4320 or via email: frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police said Wortham was killed just after 10 p.m. at the homeless encampment in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

A silver sedan fled the scene and went westbound on Marilla Street after the shooting. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Wortham to a local hospital where he died.

The Homicide Unit is asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214.671.4320 or via email: frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

CBSDFW.com Staff