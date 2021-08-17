DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas have released images of a suspect car in the August 7 homicide of transgender victim Robert Wortham, who also goes by the name CoCo.
Police said Wortham was killed just after 10 p.m. at the homeless encampment in the 500 block of Park Avenue.
A silver sedan fled the scene and went westbound on Marilla Street after the shooting. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Wortham to a local hospital where he died.
The Homicide Unit is asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214.671.4320 or via email: frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.