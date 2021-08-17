HUMBLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A wife shot and killed her estranged husband after he showed up as she and their three children were heading to their first day of school on Monday, August 16, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman and the children were leaving when the father arrived unexpectedly and confronted their mother.

“He showed up. We don’t know what his intention was,” said the sheriff. “It quickly escalated. She ran inside the home. He began assaulting her.”

Investigators said the wife grabbed a gun and shot him.

Sheriff Gonzalez said there had been previous domestic violence calls at the home.

KTRK-TV learned the children – ages 8, 12 and 16 – have been in the middle of such incidents before.

“Really a sad situation,” said Gonzalez. “Early in the morning, [it’s] first day of school for many who live out here.”

According to court records, on June 10, their father “woke the three children” so they could see him confront their mother about their “marital problems.”

The charging document says he slapped her twice in the face. The father, whose identification is still pending according to the sheriff’s office, was later charged with misdemeanor assault.

He was out of jail on a $3,000 bond.

KTRK-TV said it also learned deputies responded twice before June 10 to the residence for domestic disturbances.

Once was on May 30 and the second time was just five days later on June 4.

Deputies said the wife is cooperating with them.

The case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

The three children, who the sheriff’s office initially said were 7, 11, and 16, are being cared for by relatives.