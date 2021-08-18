DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD students who are without home internet don’t have to be without anymore.
They now have the opportunity to apply for a high-speed free home internet connection for the 2021-2022 school year, the city of Dallas announced Wednesday, August 18.
Home connectivity is being offered to support student learning at home.
To apply and receive home connectivity, a child must be enrolled in Dallas ISD and have a valid student ID.
The application deadline is Tuesday, August 31, and families can CLICK HERE to fill out an application.