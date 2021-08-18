Grab your furry friend and get ready for fun at Mutt’s Canine Cantina. They’re making it easy to sit… stay… and play by serving up snacks for Taryn Jones and her pup Vader how they’re taking this bark park to the next level.
The dog days of summer are winding down and the weather is perfect to pack up your pups and head over to Mutts Canine Cantina.
To enjoy this innovative dog park you’ll need a membership. A yearly, monthly, or daily pass grants you access to the bar, grill, patio, and two fenced-in parks, one for small breeds and one for large.
Taryn Jones and her pup Vader were all smiles after their trip to the park! So treat your pup to a play day and if they happen to strike a pose don't forget to tag us in your photos!
