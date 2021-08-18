FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A flash flood advisory continues for the DFW Metroplex until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 18.
A flash flood watch continues until 10:00 p.m.
Many areas across the Metroplex have logged two to three inches of rain.
The heavier rain is set to end over the metro area by around 3:00 p.m.
Temperatures were in the mid-70s, the coolest day since June 1.
DFW Airport reported 1.2 inches of rain since early Wednesday morning.
That makes it the wettest start to August to this date in the last 100 years.
We are keeping light to moderate rain in the forecast Wednesday evening, mostly just a few brief moments of it.
There is a 40% chance of rain and storms on Thursday before we dry out.
Summer heat is back in full swing by this weekend with highs in the upper 90s.
After Thursday, there is no significant chance of rain again until the middle of next week.