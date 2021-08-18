ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A multi-agency team, including police officers who are members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Joshua Lee Green, 31, in Arlington for allegedly shooting a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week.
Police said Green shot the deputy during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, August 18, he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. No injuries were reported during his capture.
Green faces one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He’s currently being held the Arlington jail on a $750,000 bond.