MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student at Mansfield ISD’s Ben Barber Innovation Academy was arrested and charged with a felony on Wednesday, August 18 for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Principal Cathy Hudgins explained in a letter to parents, after a search involving an unrelated incident, campus administrators discovered a gun in a student’s backpack.
She said Mansfield ISD Police quickly responded to the situation and confiscated the weapon which was not inside a classroom.
She did no say where the confiscation took place, but added no one was hurt.
“Please be assured that providing a safe environment for our students and staff will always be our top priority,” Hudgins said in the letter. “We take these types of situations very seriously.”
READ THE FULL LETTER HERE