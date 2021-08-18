DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – RSV cases are dropping slightly in Texas.

Statewide data that’s also consistent in the Metroplex shows a dip in numbers, but experts are keeping a close eye on the trend as kids are heading back to school.

“We are seeing that downward trend,” said Nicholas Rister, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician for Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth. “But technically by November it should be starting to rise again. But I’ve gotta think that’s not going to be how it goes because so many kids have recently had it.”

RSV typically spikes in the fall and lasts through the winter, but didn’t last year because of COVID-19, experts said.

“It’s all about expecting it, you know there was some thought that this could happen you know since we didn’t see RSV at all during it’s normal time frame,” Rister said.

Experts said with school starting, it’s unclear if it will continue to spread or die off, but that hopefully kids will have immunity.

“We are seeing that downward trend in Tarrant County. But with school’s restarting, older kids will likely get it and bring it home to their younger siblings,” Rister said. “I’ve got to expect its going to be a bizarre RSV season for the next few years, as we get back into normal behaviors.”

Last week, Cook Children’s had 152 positive cases of RSV, while Children’s Health in Dallas had 191.

Both hospitals were seeing numbers in the 200 range in July.

Rister said for those who work on the front lines, they hope RSV cases continue to drop, so that medical workers can catch a break.

“It’s just the additive effect. We have all these RSV kids, and then all these COVID patients, that makes it so much worse, because your resources get stretched.”