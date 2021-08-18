ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn made his fourth start of the season and despite having a solid showing the Mariners beat the Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson, who allowed one run on three hits in six innings, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the team, who have won five of their last six games and pulled within four games of the American League’s last wild-card spot. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.

It was Anderson’s third start against Texas in his four Mariners outings. He has allowed five earned runs in 16 2/3 innings against the Rangers with no walks.

“Last time when I faced them at home, I felt like I threw too many pitches through five (innings),” Anderson said. “Today, I was just trying to attack the zone a little bit more, force contact.”

Luis Torrens homered into the home bullpen in right-center for an insurance run with two outs in the ninth. Texas center fielder DJ Peters couldn’t hang onto the ball after making a leaping catch over the fence when his arm hit the top of the fence.

Rookie Cal Raleigh scored Seattle’s first two runs, on sacrifice flies by Ty France in the third inning and Mitch Haniger in the fifth.

Paul Sewald, activated from the paternity list earlier Tuesday after missing four games, pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save in seven opportunities. The final out was a flyout to center by Jonah Heim, who hit walk-off homers against Seattle on July 31 and Aug. 1.

“Here comes Heim again with two out in the ninth inning,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said he was thinking. “He (Sewald) was out a few days and was fresh, but you never know what you’re going to get. Heck of a job.”

Rangers rookie starter Taylor Hearn (2-4) allowed two runs in five innings in making the best of his five career big league starts, four of them coming this season to go with 31 relief appearances. Hearn set career highs with five innings pitched and 72 pitches with manager Chris Woodward planning the stretch him further. He struck out two and walked none.

“If I had it my way, I wouldn’t want to know how many pitches I’ll throw,” Hearn said. “I always tell (pitching coach Doug Mathis), ‘Just tell me when to stop.’ ”

Raleigh was hit by a first-pitch fastball in the third and advanced to third on a single by J. P. Crawford. In the fifth, Raleigh reached on a one-out single and went to third when Crawford doubled just inside first base.

The Rangers are 7-22 since the All-Star break and at 42-77 matched a season-low 35 games under .500. Ibanez also singled, giving him two of Texas’ six hits.

The announced attendance of 15,140 was the Rangers’ smallest home crowd this season.

