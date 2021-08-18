HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A terrifying scene in Texas where police say someone fired some 50 shots at a woman as she pulled into her driveway, killing her.

It’s a routine all of us do, Valeesha Duncan was going to her home near Katy after work, but never made it inside.

Major Susan Cotter, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said, “She pulled into the garage, she was able to exit the vehicle, and she was found deceased in the garage.”

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 18000 blk of Appletree Hill Ln. Preliminary info: an adult female has been shot multiple times and pronounced deceased. It appears she pulled up in her garage when unknown suspect(s) opened fire. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BBtjzXT2vk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2021

As they search for the shooter, police still haven’t answered the question whether the 31-year-old mother was even the intended target. Officials have only said they do not believe the shooting is the result of a domestic violence situation.

Neighbors say the incident is shocking and out of the norm for their peaceful area.

Block captain Rhonda Thornton said, “We mostly have just a few things going on, maybe unlocked cars getting broken into, something being stolen out of a garage, but other than that, nothing like this.”

The victim’s vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

