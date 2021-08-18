ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Lauran McCutcheon with one count of manslaughter in connection to the August 10 shooting death of her mother, 38-year-old Zoneta Little.

It happened around 7:30 that night an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive.

McCutcheon turned herself in at the Arlington City Jail on Monday, August 16.

She has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Police said shortly before the shooting, McCutcheon and Bobby Davis, 23, were involved in a domestic dispute.

Their encounter escalated and there was eventually a physical struggle over a gun that was inside Davis’ vehicle.

Detectives believe as they fought over the weapon, it discharged, striking Little who was standing nearby.

Arlington Police said through the course of their investigation, detectives learned the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen.

Because the weapon was in his vehicle at the time of the shooting, the department will charge Davis with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.