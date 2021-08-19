LAJOYA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After allegedly imprisoning, attempting to gauge out her eye, biting and strangling his girlfriend, Adrian Cantu Degollado is behind bars, police said.
La Joya Police arrested Degollado on August 17 after his girlfriend told them he assaulted her on August 5. In addition to injuring her face, she told police Degollado threw her to the ground and beat her. She said a family member broke down the door to the room where she was imprisoned and freed her. Police said the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
Degollado was arraigned and sent to Hidalgo County Detention Center. He faces charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and impeding breath.