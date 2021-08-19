DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The disappearance of an elderly couple in Dallas lead police to believe they were at an elevated risk of danger. But Thursday morning investigators confirmed Lawrence and Shirley Parker had been found safe.
The husband and wife had been last seen on August 18 around 2:00 p.m.
The couple was in a 2003 gold Honda CRV in the 8700 block of Westminster Terrace. Police did not say where the pair was found.
Lawrence Parker is an 86-year-old white male and Shirley Parker is an 86-year-old white female.