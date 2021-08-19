DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is calling Dallas home this summer, so time is running out to see it in person.

For over 40 years, the African American Museum of Dallas has looked to educate visitors. Dr. Marvin Dulaney, Deputy Director and COO of the African American Museum of Dallas, says visitors can explore a comprehensive collection of art and artifacts.

“When you come here, you learn history, you get to see art, you learn about the African American experience and African American culture,” Dulaney explains.

Since June, the museum has looked to broaden understanding of revolutionary African American men, whose journeys have altered history and impacted culture within our country, through an exhibition titled, “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.”

Each man featured has a biography displayed which is paired with original artwork that accentuates his personal legacy.

For Lebron James, the artist chose to focus on the future hall of famer’s hands.

“What this exhibit shows is that he is also socially conscious,” Dulaney explains. “This shows his hands as an effort to bring about social change. He started a school in Acron, Ohio that has helped all of these students go to college.”

An exhibit that Dulaney hopes will be broaden the understanding of visitors and bridge divides.

“I believe with education and knowledge you are able to reduce conflict between Americans of all colors and races,” Dulaney says.

“Information will lend itself to their own self-improvement and understanding of African Americans, this country, and why it is so important that we educate ourselves about each other.”

The African American Museum of Dallas is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free, but donations to support their ongoing efforts are appreciated.

The ‘Men of Change’ exhibition will be on display at the museum through September 12.