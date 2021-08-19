FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who stole money and a several packs of cigarettes.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the business located at 409 W. Central Ave. on August 12. Police said the man pointed his gun at a worker before demanding money and cigarettes. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Fort Worth police.
This is footage from an Aug. 12 robbery of a business located at 409 W. Central Ave. As in the previous robbery, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee, demanded $, and then asked for several packs of cigarettes.
Please call 817-392-4377 or 817-392-4383 w/any information. https://t.co/FFkeuOsyhi pic.twitter.com/31xejjYK3X
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 19, 2021