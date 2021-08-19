CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who stole money and a several packs of cigarettes.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the business located at 409 W. Central Ave. on August 12. Police said the man pointed his gun at a worker before demanding money and cigarettes. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Fort Worth police.

