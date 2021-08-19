CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When highly-trained TSA canine’s aren’t checking for explosives, they… well… apparently look cute.

With that in mind, the TSA is looking for the public to pick its cutest canine.

Two of the four finalists, Lexi and Lexa, work at DFW Airport.

They are both 4 years old.

To vote for the cutest canine, click on the tweet below.

Voting ends at midnight.

The TSA uses multiple breeds for their explosive detection teams, including German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, German Short-haired Pointers, Wirehaired Pointers, Vizslas, Belgian Malinois and Golden Retrievers.

