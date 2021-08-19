DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When highly-trained TSA canine’s aren’t checking for explosives, they… well… apparently look cute.
With that in mind, the TSA is looking for the public to pick its cutest canine.
Two of the four finalists, Lexi and Lexa, work at DFW Airport.
They are both 4 years old.
To vote for the cutest canine, click on the tweet below.
Drum roll please…Announcing our top 4 match up in the 2021 TSA's Cutest Canine Contest. Meet Alona from @LASairport, Badger from @fly2ohare, Lexa and Lexi from @DFWAirport! Click below on who should take the crown for the 2021 cutest canine!
— TSA (@TSA) August 17, 2021
Voting ends at midnight.
The TSA uses multiple breeds for their explosive detection teams, including German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, German Short-haired Pointers, Wirehaired Pointers, Vizslas, Belgian Malinois and Golden Retrievers.