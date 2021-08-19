LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Human smugglers from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala were arrested after leading Laredo Sector Border Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety officers on a chase that ended in a fiery crash.
The crash between the undocumented individuals and the civilian car happened on August 16. DPS had attempted a vehicle stop but the smuggler driving the sedan failed to yield to law enforcement and fled north on Cuatro Vientos Boulevard. A short time later, he collided with the civilian car, causing a rollover, as the driver attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur.READ MORE: River Oaks Police Department Investigating Girl's Death, Boy In Custody
The driver and occupants attempted to flee from the crash scene but were quickly apprehended with the help of an AMO air asset. Laredo Fire Department rapidly responded and provided medical aid on scene.
No injuries were reported.