(CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas resident Jenna Ryan has pleaded guilty to one of her four charges for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Ryan turned herself in to the FBI on Jan. 15 and, ultimately, faced four charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

As part of a plea deal, Ryan pleaded guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which is a misdemeanor.

According to her hearing Thursday, she admitted to posting video on Facebook, saying she was going to storm the Capitol, and being seen in another video entering the Capitol building through the rotunda doors. She also tweeted about storming the Capitol and took pictures and videos from inside.

Her sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 4. She faces a maximum prison sentence of six months. While prosecutors are not recommending prison time, her punishment will be up to the judge.

Following her arrest and release on Jan. 15, she told CBS 11 she felt she and everyone who went to the Capitol that day deserved a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.

Two others who flew by private plane with Ryan from North Texas to Washington, D.C., were also charged for their alleged involvement in the riot.