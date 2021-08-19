DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of an August 15 homicide as Jose Angel Avila, 39.
Avila was fatally shot in the 2700 block of Vilbig Street. Officers found him lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Avila dead at the scene.
The motive and circumstances surrounding Avila’s death are under investigation. Dallas police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or send an email to abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.