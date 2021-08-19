TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Trophy Club Police Department is releasing more information about a believed kidnapping and barricaded person incident that happened late on August 18.

Police say it was around 10:00 p.m. when officers were sent to a house on Crestwood Drive to make a welfare check. But the call hadn’t come in from an individual, it came at the request of the Carrollton Police Department who asked Trophy Club to check the house for a woman who had allegedly been kidnapped.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that was reported to be a part of the Carrollton incident. Officials say as officers approached the house a man came out of the house with a gun in hand.

One officer noticed the weapon and fired a shot, but didn’t hit anyone. The armed man, whose name has not been released, went back inside the house and refused to come out.

Officers secured a perimeter around the house and the surrounding block and continued contact with the man via telephone in an attempt to convince him to surrender.

It took abut a half-hour but officers were able to convince the man to come out of the house. Police made entry into the house, secured it, and the woman who was reported kidnapped made it out of the house with no incident.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.