DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are days away from learning whether the latest COVID-19 surge will impact plans for the upcoming State Fair of Texas.

As of Thursday, August 19, only 36 days remain until Fair Park will come alive for the 135th State Fair of Texas and its spokesperson expects the Midway to light up for the full 24-day run.

“I am optimistic at this point, this whole time we have obviously been planning what would a fair look like during a pandemic,” said Karissa Condoianis, State Fair of Texas spokesperson.

Next week, fair officials will make a final decision about whether the recent COVID-19 surge will result in any restrictions on operating hours, crowd sizes or mask requirements.

Right now, face masks will only be recommended on fair goers when they are inside buildings if they are vaccinated.

If they are unvaccinated, fair goers will be urged to wear masks everywhere they go.

Dallas County Health and Human Services believes it can be pulled off safely.

“We are confident they are going to do a great job they always do, that’s why we are working closely with them,” says Christian Grisales, spokesperson for Dallas County HHS. “But we just hope that everyone in the community follows CDC guidance and follows the advice of doctors who recommend getting the vaccine and masking up.”

There will be a vaccination site set up behind Big Tex.

Those getting their first dose will receive $20 worth of free fair coupons.

The State Fair of Texas is set to run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.