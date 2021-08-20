DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting August 21, the city of Dallas aims to curb traffic and reduce speed in the North Oak Cliff area by way of a traffic calming initiative.
The idea was initially pitched by Mayor Pro Tem, Chad West in response to a speed-related fatal crash last month.
The main priority is to make the area safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
Saturday is the first day of the 90-day initiative that will close one lane in each direction along West Jefferson Boulevard, between North Hampton Road and South Polk Street.
Drivers may notice speed limit radar signs and even increased police patrols.
This is not the first time the city has tried, what they call, a road diet. In the past, they have had some success with the program along Greenville Avenue between Meadow Road and Royal Lane.
According to Mayor Pro Tem West, the city also has plans for more speed reduction tools throughout the area.