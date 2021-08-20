CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detectives are searching for a serial armed robber who has hit four gas stations in the northeast area of Dallas.

If you recognize this man please call Dallas police. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

They’re asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Police said in each offense, he held a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Here’s a breakdown of his alleged crimes.

    • On 8-10-21 at 3:30 a.m., at the Shell Gas Station located at 11363 E. Northwest Highway
    • On 8-10-21 at 4 a.m., at the Chevron Gas Station located at 11115 Garland Road
    • On 8-16-21 at 2:55 a.m., at the Chevron Gas Station located at 11115 Garland Road
    • On 8-16-21 at 4:40 a.m., at the QuikTrip located at 7818 Garland Road

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect please contact Robbery Detective J. Lumbley, at (214) 671.3666 or email at jon.lumbley1@dallascityhall.com.

