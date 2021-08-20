DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas detectives are searching for a serial armed robber who has hit four gas stations in the northeast area of Dallas.
They’re asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Police said in each offense, he held a gun on the clerk and demanded money.
Here’s a breakdown of his alleged crimes.
-
- On 8-10-21 at 3:30 a.m., at the Shell Gas Station located at 11363 E. Northwest Highway
- On 8-10-21 at 4 a.m., at the Chevron Gas Station located at 11115 Garland Road
- On 8-16-21 at 2:55 a.m., at the Chevron Gas Station located at 11115 Garland Road
- On 8-16-21 at 4:40 a.m., at the QuikTrip located at 7818 Garland Road
If anyone knows the identity of this suspect please contact Robbery Detective J. Lumbley, at (214) 671.3666 or email at jon.lumbley1@dallascityhall.com.