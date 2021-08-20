DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four days after a 16-year-old shooting victim died from his injuries, Dallas detectives arrested another 16-year-old in connection to his death on August 20.
The victim was shot at 9 p.m. on August 12 at 6010 S. Westmoreland Road. He was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. A Youth Operations Detective responded and began an investigation for an aggravated assault. On, August 16, 2021, the teen died from his injuries, and the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit.
The juvenile suspect was charged with capital murder. Police said the motive appears to be robbery.