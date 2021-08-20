DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Detention Officer Joseph Rogers passed away, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday, August 20.
The Sheriff’s Office said Rogers was diagnosed with COVID-19, but he had underlying health conditions and it’s not clear if COVID-19 caused his death.
Officer Rogers was an 18-year veteran with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
He served the Denton County Jail at the front desk and in booking.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
“Please keep Officer Joseph Rogers’ family, friends and DCSO co-workers in your thoughts and prayers,” the DCSO said on its Facebook page. “RIP Officer Rogers!”
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said there are currently 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the jail population.
Right now, 452 inmates are under medical observation for possibly having COVID-19.