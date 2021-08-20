FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth couple were awakened at 3 a.m. on August 10 by an unknown man rummaging around in their garage.
Surveillance video shows the suspect, dressed all in black, walking up to their house on Hemlock Street with his gun drawn. When confronted by the couple, the man pointed his gun at the couple and said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Then he ran east toward Spoonwood Lane. The suspect is described as a Black male between 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.3188.