FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD announced Friday, August 20, it will offer a temporary virtual learning option for students who have been unable to return to school due to a documented medical condition.

“While we know in-person instruction is best for academic success, we also recognize that some medically fragile students need a virtual learning option,” Fort Worth ISD said in a news release.

This opportunity will be for those younger students –kindergarten through sixth grade –who are unable to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at this time and have a documented medical condition that prevents them from attending school in-person due to the virus.

The FWISD Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, August 24 to hear a presentation about the option and vote on an item that would provide funding.

Pending board approval, the Temporary Virtual Learning Option (TVLO) will begin on Monday, September 13 and continue through the rest of the fall semester.

Registration for TVLO would then open at noon on Wednesday, August 25 and remain open until midnight on Sunday, August 29.

“There are a limited number of seats; our intent is to meet the needs of our students who can furnish the verifiable medical documentation that prevents them from attending in-person instruction,” the school district said.

A video recording of the session will also be available the following day on the the Fort Worth ISD website.

Also, next Wednesday morning parents may visit a new website where the district will provide information about the virtual learning option, including an FAQ and a form for application.

The site will also contain some learning resources for parents.