PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before 2:30 a.m. on June 18 when were called out to a disturbance at the End Zone Bar & Grill in the 3000 block of West Parker Road.
When police arrived they found a man who had been stabbed a number of times. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Police Searching For Serial Armed Robber Hitting Gas Stations In Northeast Dallas
Plano detectives and enforcement from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) worked together on the investigation and identified four suspects who have been arrested.READ MORE: Group Of Prosper ISD Parents Push For Teacher Led Virtual Learning Option
Jesus Ricardo Gomez, a 39-year-old male, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Leonardo Adam Sainz, a 48-year-old male, is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Abel Roman Castano, a 36-year-old male, is charged with assault bodily injury. Valerie Agapita Cordero, a 30-year-old female, is charged with assault causes bodily injury.MORE NEWS: Fort Worth Couple Wakes Up To Find Armed Stranger In Their Garage At 3 A.M.
Police say the investigation into the stabbing continues. No word on the current condition of the victim.