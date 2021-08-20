PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of parents with children attending school in the Prosper Independent School District are pushing for a Teacher Led Virtual Learning option for students.
The parents gathered at the Prosper ISD administration office the morning of August 20 to make their request. The group is one of many across the state urging school district leaders to protect the health of their children as they return to class for in-person learning. Over the summer, funding to provide school districts with virtual learning options failed through HB1468. That's the bill that would have authorized local remote (virtual) learning. It did not pass in the legislature.
In May, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting government entities including school districts from mandating masks, but pushback from parents is causing some school districts to test their legal powers. While students and staff in the district aren't required to wear face coverings, there aren't any restrictions for those wishing to wear one.
Located in Collin County, a portion of the district extends into Denton County.