GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine’s beloved skating rink SkateTown is closing its doors for good on Saturday night, August 21, after 24 years in business.

And as it turns out, walking away is not easy for the owners or regulars who said SkateTown is more than just any old roller rink.

“She was my blood, my life, my soul, you name it,” said Owner Mike Vouklizas. “I put everything into this place. It means everything.”

Vouklizas opened SkateTown with his wife Kathy in 1997 as a family business.

Now they say it’s time for their retirement and a new chapter.

“Walking out the door is going to be tough,” he said.

Some of their regular skaters, like Bruce Bower who met his wife and proposed at the rink, said they feel the same way.

“It’s a place that I really called home and I am not alone. Most of the people that I talked to say the same thing,” Bower said.

The rink will be open for the final times on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.