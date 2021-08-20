ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — In a 5-2 vote, the Arlington Independent School District school board decided to table the issue of suing Governor Greg Abbott. No action was taken Thursday night, but the option could be added to a future agenda.
The decision comes after the public was allowed to give their thoughts during open comment.
“I’m very, very concerned about the lack of protection for our children too young to get their vaccine,” one Arlington ISD parent said.
"I'm very, very concerned about the lack of protection for our children too young to get their vaccine," one Arlington ISD parent said.

"There are claims that masks work and claims they do not," an Arlington ISD teacher said. "The question you must answer is who do you believe? Why do you think most of the medical professionals are encouraging masks indoors?"
Another Arlington ISD teacher had anther opinion. “The idea of masking these babies for another year is concerning,” the teacher said. “We tend to forget that school is about learning social skills as well as academics. Reading facial cues and seeing smiles are a huge emotional need for students.”
"Freedom of choice, that's what I support," another parent said.
On August 19, the Texas Education Agency announced new changes, which include:
- The Governor’s ban on mask mandates will not be enforced during ongoing legal battles and further guidance will come after they’re resolved.
- Schools are now required to notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a classroom, extracurricular or after-school program where someone tests positive for COVID-19.
- Virtual learning funding will be made available on a limited basis. Determining factors include if a student is unable to attend school because of a temporary medical condition and if the total amount of virtual instruction does not exceed more than 20 instructional days over the the school year.